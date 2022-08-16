PTI social media head given charge of PITB

LAHORE: Dr Akhter Malik, a PTI MPA from Multan, has been inducted into the Punjab cabinet as minister for primary and secondary healthcare. Moreover, much to the surprise of members across the divide, Arsalan Khalid, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM), has been given the command of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).
Arsalan Khalid’s name was attributed to controversy a few months ago when an alleged telephonic conversation between him and former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi had leaked in which she asked him to make “traitor trends” against those criticising the PTI.
Earlier, the PITB was headed by Raja Yasir Humayyon. Raja Basharat, former law minister in Usman Buzdar’s cabinet, has also been given the portfolio of parliamentary affairs as well as environment and prosecution. Raja Yasir Humayyon will hold the portfolio of higher education whereas Adviser to CM Mushtaq Abbasi has been given the portfolio of anti-corruption. Khurrem Shahzad will serve as law minister.
Dr Yasmin Rashid has been removed from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Health and given the charge of Specialised Health and Medical Education department. Brig (retd) Muhammad Musaddiq and Akhtar Malik have been assigned the portfolios of Public Prosecution and Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, respectively.
