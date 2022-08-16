FIR lodged against seven illegal housing schemes

RawalpindiThe Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has lodged first information reports (FIRs) against seven illegal housing schemes and stopped them from advertising as the civic body has not issued No Objection Certificates (NoCs) to them.

The RDA spokesman said that on the direction of the Director General RDA Captain (r) Tahir Zafar Abbasi, Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA taking action against the illegal housing schemes.

He said the authority has registered FIRs and issued notices to the sponsors of the seven illegal housing schemes at Mouza Thallian, Girja Road, Chak Beli Khan Road and Gujar Khan, Rawalpindi.

He said without getting the requisite NOC, advertisement, marketing and development of any housing project was illegal. The RDA advised the public not to make any investment in illegal housing schemes. Moreover, the sponsors have been warned to immediately stop marketing of unapproved/illegal housing schemes and contact the civic agency to ascertain the status of approval of the schemes as per law otherwise strict legal action will be taken against them.

The RDA spokesman said MP&TE directorate has also sent letters to the Director (Cyber Crimes), FIA with the request to take necessary action to check the illegal advertisement on social media under Cyber Crime Rule against the management of above mentioned seven illegal housing schemes.

The district collector, the district council and PEMRA have also been informed about the advertisements of the illegal housing schemes on social media. The Director General RDA has directed the MP&TE directorate to take strict action against the illegal/unauthorised housing schemes, constructions and commercial activities, booking offices and encroachments, he added.