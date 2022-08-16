PML-N politics buried through public strength, says Cheema

LAHORE: Adviser to Chief Minister on Information, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, said that the politics of PMLN has been buried in Punjab with the power of the masses.

Omar Sarfraz Cheema expressed these views while talking with the media persons outside the Punjab Assembly. He said that the PMLN displayed obduracy, rigging and bullying in Punjab for three months. He said that constitutional crisis in Punjab remained for three months and now PMLQ and PTI government is serving the masses with devotion. He said that PTI government gave foremost priority to the health sector earlier and is now undertaking more revolutionary steps in these departments. He disclosed that the Punjab government would provide free education up to graduation level in the province. He revealed that free medicines were already being provided in all the hospitals of Punjab.

He said there is no hope from PDM to do any good or favour to the poor. The chief minister is himself overseeing the steps being taken in South Punjab in the wake of flood. Omar Sarfraz Cheema informed that more than 5,000 teams are doing welfare work to provide rescue to the flood affected people. The Punjab government is utilising all its resources in the flood affected areas. He stated that PMLN always weakened democracy and exceeded its all limits of oppression on 25th of May. PDM politics is buried once and for all and soon their politics will become tale of the past. Now only the politics of Imran Khan the most liked leader by the masses will be accepted and acknowledged in the country, concluded Omar Cheema.