Tuesday August 16, 2022
World

Kenya’s Ruto declared president-elect

By AFP
August 16, 2022

NAIROBI: Deputy President William Ruto was on Monday declared winner of Kenya’s hard-fought presidential poll but the announcement was mired in controversy after several members of the election commission rejected the results.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman said Ruto had won almost 7.18 million votes (50.49 percent) in the August 9 vote, against 6.94 million (48.85 percent) for his rival Raila Odinga.

