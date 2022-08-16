Actress Anne Heche taken off life support after crash

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood actor Anne Heche has been taken off life support, two days after she was declared legally dead from brain injuries sustained in a car crash in Los Angeles, her spokeswoman said.
Heche, known for 1990s movies "Donnie Brasco" and "Six Days, Seven Nights" as well as a relationship with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, had been comatose since driving her car into a building on August 5.
