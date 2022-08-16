Milak claims 100m butterfly gold in Euros

ROME: Hungary’s Kristof Milak won the men’s 100m butterfly in 50.33 seconds at the European Championships in Rome on Sunday. The 22-year-old Olympic silver medallist pipped Switzerland’s Noe Ponti in second place with Poland’s Jakub Majerski in third. Milak was in line to beat his own continental record of 49.68sec at the halfway stage before slowing down in the final 50m in the open-air pool at the Foro Italico complex.
KARACHI: Sindh Squash Association is going to organise a national championship in Karachi from August 18-21. The Texas...
LONDON: Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has joined Spanish side Villarreal on loan for the rest of the season....
MADRID: David Alaba scored with a stunning free-kick immediately after coming on as a substitute as reigning champions...
LAHORE: Home side Muzaffarabad Tigers beat Bagh Stallions by seven wickets in a rain-hit contest to start Kashmir...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s 11 squash players are featuring in eight international events in September. Asim Khan is top...
KARACHI: Former Pakistan athlete Muhammad Talib has said that the wonderful performance in the recently concluded...
Comments