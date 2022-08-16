Milak claims 100m butterfly gold in Euros

ROME: Hungary’s Kristof Milak won the men’s 100m butterfly in 50.33 seconds at the European Championships in Rome on Sunday. The 22-year-old Olympic silver medallist pipped Switzerland’s Noe Ponti in second place with Poland’s Jakub Majerski in third. Milak was in line to beat his own continental record of 49.68sec at the halfway stage before slowing down in the final 50m in the open-air pool at the Foro Italico complex.