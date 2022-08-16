Inexplicable faith

This letter refers to the article ‘The strange case of Imran Khan’ (August 11, 2022) by Kamila Hyat. It was refreshing to read a balanced view on the mystery of the Imran Khan phenomenon, especially when almost every segment of our society has become polarized. As the author concludes, we do not yet know how long Imran Khan’s current popularity will last.
It is possible that the mysterious phenomenon that is the unconditional trust in Khan’s intentions that renders the consequences of his actions meaningless continues for years to come. People want to have faith in someone and they want to wholly believe in that person, accepting the good and the bad, and they have chosen Imran Khan.
Mariam Khan
Lahore
Balochistan is an important strategic hub for Pakistan as it is home to Gwadar Port and many CPEC projects. To make...
There is a strong stigma against divorce in Pakistani society. The fear of becoming an outcast leads a lot of women to...
Due to the uncontrollable internal and external deficits, the value of Pakistan’s currency is under severe pressure....
When we survey our now 75-year-old history we see that Pakistan has survived in situations where other states would...
This letter refers to the news story ‘Provincial police guarding Bani Gala confuses ICT police’ . After creating...
This letter refers to the article ‘Jinnah’s vision’ by Malik Muhammad Ashraf in which the writer explained how...
Comments