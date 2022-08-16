Inexplicable faith

This letter refers to the article ‘The strange case of Imran Khan’ (August 11, 2022) by Kamila Hyat. It was refreshing to read a balanced view on the mystery of the Imran Khan phenomenon, especially when almost every segment of our society has become polarized. As the author concludes, we do not yet know how long Imran Khan’s current popularity will last.

It is possible that the mysterious phenomenon that is the unconditional trust in Khan’s intentions that renders the consequences of his actions meaningless continues for years to come. People want to have faith in someone and they want to wholly believe in that person, accepting the good and the bad, and they have chosen Imran Khan.

Mariam Khan

Lahore