Rains batter Balochistan further, 10 more die in 3 days

Pakistan Navy personnel drop ration and relief goods through helicopter for the people stranded in a village in district Lasbela. -INP/File

KARACHI: Yet another spell of torrential rains has brought more misery to the already devastated Balochistan as 10 people were killed in three days and infrastructure, including houses, roads and bridges, were badly damaged.

The rain-hit infrastructure badly affected the traffic movements at Kohlu-Quetta National Highway. Besides, an event related to the Independence Day was also postponed due to extreme weather conditions.

As many as 200 houses were damaged in Qila Abdullah due to flash floods, while most link roads and bridges were washed away.

In addition, two people drowned in flash flood in Toba Achakzai while the lower areas were submerged in Barkhan, Rakhni, Dera Bugti, Sheerani, Koh-e-Sulieman, Ziarat and Qila Saifullah.

Besides, the areas of Maidani and Pachad are also at risk of submerging amid high flow in the riverbeds after heavy rains in Chaman and the mountain terrain of Koh-e-Sulieman.