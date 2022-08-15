Riphah marks Jashn-e-Azadi

Islamabad: Grand celebrations of Pakistan's 75th Independence Day on August 14, 2022, and 15 years anniversary of the Faculty of Rehabilitation and Allied Health Sciences were observed at Riphah International University.

The management organized a ‘Campus Tour with Independence Day Celebration’ that gave twin cities’ residents an in-depth tour of the All-Female Campus, Gulberg Greens Islamabad.

The event began with the flag hoisting ceremony, during which everyone prayed for Pakistan, its safety, and the peaceful coexistence of its communities and institutions. A large number of parents and students from twin cities attended the ceremony.

Moreover, Riphah Healthcare Services established a free health care camp for visitors with top medical experts of twin cities present including Dental, Ophthalmology, Nutritionists, General Medicines, Dermatology, female health and Physiotherapy experts During his address to the students and their parents, Dr. Year Hayat, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Riphah International University said that Independence day has great importance for Pakistanis because on this day, we got the freedom to breathe on our own independent land.

Dr. Arshad Nawaz, Principal Faculty of Rehabilitation and Allied Health Sciences congratulated the faculty for successfully completing 15 years. He said that the Rehabilitation department was the pioneer in bringing a 5-year degree in Physical Therapy programme to twin cities which is a huge contribution to the educational sector of Pakistan.