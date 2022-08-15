CM condemns terrorist attack on security forces

LAHORE:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the check post of security forces at Harnai, Balochistan.

The chief minister remarked that the shaheed Naik Atif and the shaheed Sepoy Qayyum foiled the nefarious designs of the terrorists through their valour. He paid rich tributes to the sacrifices of the martyred Naik Atif and Sepoy Qayyum.

Pervaiz Elahi expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences with the heirs of the martyrs. He said that he salutes the valour and bravery of the injured Major Omar for defeating the attack of the terrorists. The CM prayed for the early health recovery of the injured Major Omar.