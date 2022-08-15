Grilling Nepra

Nepra is the regulating authority of Pakistan's energy sector so they are supposed to have the expertise to properly manage the energy sector of Pakistan. Nepra claims that there is an electricity shortage in Pakistan and because of that they have allowed regular loadshedding to happen in all areas of Pakistan. I ask how loadshedding at 2am can possibly help curtail the energy shortfall? There are no industrial or commercial activities taking place at this hour and even residential usage is at its nadir since most people are asleep. Therefore, can Nepra tell the nation why Pesco and K-Electric feel the need to conduct loadshedding past midnight?

I also ask the Pakistan Engineering Council to look into Pakistan's energy sector. Pakistan has 42,500MW electricity production capacity and demand is only 19,000MW. Can any engineer explain to the nation how it is possible to have loadshedding when demand is less than half the supply capacity? Is this not due to deliberate mismanagement?

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar