Man gets capital punishment

HARIPUR: Court of additional sessions judge, Ghazi has awarded death penalty to a man in a murder case as well as inflicting injuries on another person in Ghazi tehsil. Meesam Abbas had attacked his neighbour Naeeyar Zaman and his brother Azmat Ali with a knife on September 9, 2019 over a minor dispute. Naeeyar succumbed to injuries, while his younger brother Azmat survived.