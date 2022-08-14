Nation celebrates 75th Independence Day today

An eye-catching view of fireworks on the eve of Pakistan's 75th Independence Day in front of the Parliament House, Islamabad on August 13, 2022. Photo:

ISLAMABAD: The nation is set to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of the 75th Independence Day of the motherland today (Sunday) with a renewed pledge to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true formidable Islamic welfare state.

The day will dawn with thirty-one gun salute in the federal capital and twenty-one gun salute in the provincial headquarters.

Special prayers will be offered in mosques at dawn for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country. The main feature of the celebrations will be a national flag-hoisting ceremony in Islamabad. Similar flag-hoisting ceremonies will also be held at provincial, divisional and district headquarters level throughout the country.

President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the nation to remain steadfast and work wholeheartedly for the development and progress and prosperity of the country. “We need to remain united to overcome financial, economic and security challenges faced by the country. Let us pledge that we will remain steadfast to render any sacrifice for the dignity and self-respect of our people and greatness and glory of our beloved homeland,” the president said in a message on the 75th anniversary of Independence of Pakistan being observed on August 14 (today).

While celebrating the Day, he stressed that they should not forget their oppressed brothers and sisters of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that nothing is more dangerous for a nation than internal division, disruption and chaos for such negative forces undermine the solidarity and integrity of the country and rob societies of their national purpose.

This was stated by PM Shehbaz Sharif in his message on the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan being celebrated today (Sunday). He said that Independence Day is a watershed moment in our nation’s history.

Former president and President PPP Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari said that the supremacy of elected parliament of the people is essential for a free, independent and dignified Pakistan. “Now the time has come to make sustainable decisions for the country and the nation by fully implementing the Charter of Democracy.”

He said the power-hungry dictators tried to distort the Constitution but failed. “Only an empowered parliament can decide the future of the country and the nation. Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto solidified the pact of unity and solidarity between the federation and all units with her blood.” He said that the 18th Amendment has guaranteed a strong and stable Pakistan.

Meanwhile, PMLQ President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said that today the entire nation is celebrating the 75th Independence Day with enthusiasm but we should never forget that today Pakistan is facing challenges on internal, external, ideological and geographical fronts.