Trouble on the road

One particular issue that the authorities rarely focus on is the bad conditions of the roads across the country. Most areas of Karachi and many other cities of Pakistan have potholed, cracked and dilapidated roads. Bad roads undermine our entire transportation system and it is not wrong to say that the authorities that are responsible for the maintenance of roads have been lethargic.

I request the government to look into this problem. Furthermore, local officials need to initiate an anti-encroachment drive and punish those who have eaten into the roads of the cities to make money for themselves.

Rimsha Noureen

Karachi