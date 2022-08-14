Trouble on the road

One particular issue that the authorities rarely focus on is the bad conditions of the roads across the country. Most areas of Karachi and many other cities of Pakistan have potholed, cracked and dilapidated roads. Bad roads undermine our entire transportation system and it is not wrong to say that the authorities that are responsible for the maintenance of roads have been lethargic.
I request the government to look into this problem. Furthermore, local officials need to initiate an anti-encroachment drive and punish those who have eaten into the roads of the cities to make money for themselves.
Rimsha Noureen
Karachi
Seventy-five years have passed since the independence of our country and yet the end of cruelty, injustice and ethnic...
Just like the PTI government, the first four months of the coalition government clearly show that it can’t control...
For years the residents of Johi have been calling for the removal of open dumping grounds and the cleaning of chocked...
Comments