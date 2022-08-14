Over 4kg charas seized

MARDAN: Three drug peddlers were arrested with over 4kg charas while several men and women were arrested during raids on brothels on Saturday.

An official said that on the directive of DPO Irfanullah Khan, the cops conducted a raid in Lundkhwar area and arrested three drug smugglers. The cops also recovered 4.7kg charas during the action.

Also, several men and women were arrested during raids on brothels in various areas. On public complaints, the police conducted raids in Sheikh Maltoon and Garhikapura areas and arrested several people.