Subsidised wheat flour: Federal govt establishes 100 sale points in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The federal government has established over 100 points for the sale of subsidised wheat flour in the district.
“The federal government wants to ensure the quality wheat flour supply to people on the subsided price and established over 100 sale points for the purpose across the district,” Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPA Naeem Sakhi told reporters here on Saturday.
Flanked by the tehsil chairman of Mansehra, Sheikh Mohammad Shafee, he said that a 10-kilogram bag was being sold at the subsidised price of Rs400, which was half of the price on which the same quantity bag was being sold in local markets.
Sakhi said that besides those fixed sales points established across the district as many as 15 mobile units were also working to ensure the smooth supply of the subsidised wheat flour in far-off areas of the district. Tehsil chairman Sheikh Mohammad Shafee said that the federal government wanted an uninterrupted wheat flour supply in Mansehra and the rest of the districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
MINGORA: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Swat also announced the results of the Secondary School...
MARDAN: Three drug peddlers were arrested with over 4kg charas while several men and women were arrested during raids...
HARIPUR: Court of additional session judge, Ghazi has awarded death penalty to a man in a murder case as well as...
PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Tarakai on Saturday said students from...
MANSEHRA: The Frontier Works Organisation on Saturday restored the light traffic between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and...
CHARSADDA: Awami National Party provincial leader and Pakistan Democratic Movement joint candidate for the by-polls on...
Comments