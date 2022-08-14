Subsidised wheat flour: Federal govt establishes 100 sale points in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The federal government has established over 100 points for the sale of subsidised wheat flour in the district.

“The federal government wants to ensure the quality wheat flour supply to people on the subsided price and established over 100 sale points for the purpose across the district,” Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPA Naeem Sakhi told reporters here on Saturday.

Flanked by the tehsil chairman of Mansehra, Sheikh Mohammad Shafee, he said that a 10-kilogram bag was being sold at the subsidised price of Rs400, which was half of the price on which the same quantity bag was being sold in local markets.

Sakhi said that besides those fixed sales points established across the district as many as 15 mobile units were also working to ensure the smooth supply of the subsidised wheat flour in far-off areas of the district. Tehsil chairman Sheikh Mohammad Shafee said that the federal government wanted an uninterrupted wheat flour supply in Mansehra and the rest of the districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.