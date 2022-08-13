International Youth Day: Prince of Wales for supporting future workforce

LONDON: On the International Youth Day, The Prince of Wales said on Friday, “It is time for us all to come together to support the world’s future workforce,” says a press release.

The message came as his charity, Prince’s Trust International, launched new research showing that most young people surveyed in Pakistan are interested in sustainable careers. Of the young people surveyed in Pakistan, according to the survey, 83 per cent think it is important for their job or career to have a positive impact on the community and wider world while 80 per cent of young people are interested in a green job.

Over 87 per cent think soft skills such as confidence, teamwork and communication are important while 79 per cent think university qualifications are important. One in four young people in Pakistan would like to set up their own business from a list of careers.

Founded by His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales and building on four decades of experience in the UK, Prince’s Trust International delivers employability, education and enterprise programmes in over 17 countries. The charity has been working with local partners in Pakistan since 2016.

In a message for International Youth Day, His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales said, “It gives me great personal pride to reflect on the stories of the young people I have met through the work of my Prince’s Trust. Over the past forty-six years, The Prince’s Trust group of charities has helped well over one million young people in more than twenty countries to build better futures for themselves. And yet many more young people continue to need our support, having endured vastly challenging events in recent years. From the impact of a public health crisis, and now a cost-of-living challenge, to the threat of climate change, there has been much to erode the hope of the younger generation”.

“It is time for us all to come together to support the world’s future workforce. From decades of experience in the United Kingdom, and now across the Commonwealth and beyond, my Trust has demonstrated that, by investing in the potential of young people, society and a circular, green economy based on harmony with Nature will feel the positive benefits for years to come.”

Prince’s Trust International has launched new research into the future of work, supported by HSBC. The research highlights ‘An Upskill Struggle’ for many young people on their journey from education to the workplace. The report encompasses a YouGov survey of 10,000 young people and focus groups across 12 countries.

Commenting on the report’s findings, Jayathma Wickramanayake, United Nations Secretary-General’s Envoy on Youth, said: “To ensure every young person is empowered to reach their fullest potential, we must invest in universal, quality, and relevant opportunities for young people, including education, skills development, and decent jobs. This urgent need for action is captured in The Prince’s Trust Group’s second report on the future of work for young people”.

Enterprise Challenge Pakistan is a joint initiative from Prince’s Trust International and SEED Ventures. Now in its 6th year, the programme enables small teams of school students to learn practical business skills through coaching, mentoring and an online business simulation game. The programme works to change young people’s mentality from viewing themselves only as job seekers to viewing themselves as potential job creators.

Participants Ranika and Ritika won the second prize (£1000) in this year’s Enterprise Challenge Pakistan. They will soon start building and stocking their fish tank. Using cutting-edge biofloc technology, their tank aims to trial the cultivation of protein-rich fish at an affordable price, with minimal environmental impact. The idea saw their team win second prize in this year’s Enterprise Challenge Pakistan.