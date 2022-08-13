Revised KP TEVTA budget approved

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority’s Board of Directors on Friday approved the revised budget of the authority for the year 2021-22.

The approval was accorded in the 20th Board of Directors meeting, which was held here on Friday with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair.

Secretary Law Masood Ahmad, Secretary Industries Saqib Raza and other board members attended the meeting, said a handout.

The forum deliberated upon the matters pertaining to the strengthening of Technical Education and important decisions were made to this end.

The forum also took a detailed review of implementation of decisions taken in the last board meeting. The participants were informed that in the light of board’s decisions, 12 technical institutions were taken over by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (KP TEVTA) from the System of Technical and Vocational Education & Training (STVET) while work was also in progress for taking over of five more technical institutes by KP TEVTA.

The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to improve the utilisation of development funds under the TEVTA and said that promotion of technical education and Professional Trainings was one of the priority areas of his government. He added that the provincial government was making concerted efforts to create skills development opportunities for youth in order to overcome the menace of unemployment. The chief minister also directed the authorities of the industries department to take steps to further streamline the Technical Education sector.