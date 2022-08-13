KP police vow every measure for Swat peace

PESHAWAR: After the reports of the re-emergence of militants in Swat, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on Friday said the district was under the total control of the civil administration and all law enforcement agencies were ready to respond to any misadventure.

Thousands of people in Swat and Lower Dir took to the streets on Friday to protest the presence of militants. They asked the government and law enforcement agencies to take adequate measures before it was too late.

Recently, a member of the KP Assembly from Lower Dir, Liaquat Ali, was attacked by unidentified attackers. He was injured in the ambush but his brother, a nephew and two security guards lost their lives in the attack.

Also, a police officer along with an army officer was allegedly taken hostage and the video of the incident had gone viral.

Other videos followed it, claiming the presence of militants in the Malakand division.

“The force is cognizant of videos circulating on social media about the presence of militants in the valley. We are also aware of apprehensions of the general public that Swat may return to the 2008/09-era when militants ruled the valley with their version of Shariah,” a senior police official said on Friday.

The official said the KP police knew that some individuals from Swat previously living in Afghanistan were present in the far-flung mountainous areas of Swat.

“Peaceful society of Swat has no space for terrorism in any form and manifestation. Law enforcement agencies are appropriately placed and will resort to all possible measures to ensure peace in Swat as per aspirations of the local populace,” the official said.