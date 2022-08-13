Medical stores sealed

PESHAWAR: District administration Mardan on Friday sealed eight medical stores in various areas of the city for selling unregistered and non-warranty drugs.
The teams of the district administration accompanied by drug inspectors raided Katlang area on complaints about selling of unregistered, non-warranty and Indian manufactured drugs.
Teams recovered the unregistered drugs from eight stores and sealed them after sending drug samples to the laboratory for testing.
The district administration said that raids would continue to stop sales of unregistered drugs and action would be taken under Drugs Act 1976 against those found guilty of selling, substandard, non-warranty and spurious drugs.
