Needlecraft exhibition

Islamabad : The Behbud Association, Rawalpindi/Islamabad chapter, is celebrating75 years of independence with an exhibition of needlecraft in collaboration with Serena Hotel. First Lady of Pakistan, Samina Alvi has kindly consented to be the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony.
The event will be open for the public from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on August 13 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., on August 14.
The event is for a good cause and for those looking to acquire something beautiful and useful as well as to help empower less privileged women.
For over half a century, Behbud has been faithfully working towards the economic empowerment of women from the most marginalised communities in Pakistan with the intention of helping them and empowering them economically, while also providing free health facilities and education for their children.
