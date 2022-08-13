 
close
Saturday August 13, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Business

Ghani appointed as Wapda chief

By Our Correspondent
August 13, 2022

LAHORE: Lt-Gen (Retd) Sajjad Ghani has assumed duties as 23rd chairman of the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) on Friday.

According to a spokesman of Wapda, he served Pakistan Army as a professional engineer and soldier, pursuing two parallel career streams over the last four decades. Ghani obtained a bachelor of Engineering Degree from the Military College of Engineering in 1984.

Comments