Ghani appointed as Wapda chief

LAHORE: Lt-Gen (Retd) Sajjad Ghani has assumed duties as 23rd chairman of the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) on Friday.
According to a spokesman of Wapda, he served Pakistan Army as a professional engineer and soldier, pursuing two parallel career streams over the last four decades. Ghani obtained a bachelor of Engineering Degree from the Military College of Engineering in 1984.
