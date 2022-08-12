Timely completion of uplift work in SEZs ordered

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal directed to speed up the development work in Special Economic Zones and Industrial Estates and said that the development work in the industrial estates should be completed by working day and night.

He was presiding over a departmental meeting in the committee room of the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade. The secretary Industries and Commerce Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi gave a detailed briefing regarding the affairs and development projects of the department.

The minister said that a new board of FIDEMC should be formed and all matters of the board should be corrected within a month. The PBIT will decide on applications for SEZ Enterprises status within three days.

Delay will not be tolerated under any circumstances. He directed to speed up the pace of colonisation in industrial states and said that the development work of export processing zone in Sialkot should be done on priority basis. He said that 1,450 new industrial units had been set up in 24 small industrial estates of the province.

Aslam Iqbal directed to speed up the loan schemes of PSIC. He directed the DG Industries to fully implement the price control mechanism and carry out a vigorous campaign to prevent under weighing. He said the target of preparing quality skilled manpower must be achieved.

Three new technical universities have been established in the province while four technical universities will be established in Rawalpindi. He said that technical universities also have to give results.

The minister said that the Consumer Protection Council should also play its effective role in protecting the consumers’ rights; the time for meetings is over, now they have to work and give results. Only those will be part of my team who will work hard, he concluded.

Minister apprised of transport company issues: Provincial Minister for Transport Muhammad Muneeb Sultan Cheema visited Punjab Transport Company Thursday. Company’s Chief Executive Officer Khawaja Sikandar Zeeshan welcomed the minister and presented a bouquet to him. Transport Enforcement Inspectors presented Guard of Honour to the minister.

Later, the minister chaired a meeting. Punjab Transport Company Chairman Haroon Akbar, Vice-Chairman Aun Sadiq, CEO Khawaja Sikandar Zeeshan and other officers attended the meeting. The minister was thoroughly briefed about the structure, working, legal and financial issues of the company.

Addressing the participants, the minister assured them of his cooperation for resolving the issues. Moreover, he strictly directed the officials to observe office timings. All employees must work hard as incompetence and negligence will not be tolerated, he added. At the end, an honorary shield was presented to the minister.