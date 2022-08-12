‘Halka Basta’ & Single Curriculum Act: Minister directs officials to monitor implementation drive

PESHAWAR: Minister for Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahram Khan Tarakai Thursday directed the authorities concerned to monitor government drive of implementation of Halka Basta and Single Curriculum Act-2020, including school registrations, renewal and enrollment of kids in schools.

He directed the teams concerned for conducting awareness sessions for implementation of Halka Basta and Single Curriculum Act, including registration and renewal. In this regard, the five-day programme organised for Malakand region ended on Wednesday last, in which registration, renewal and upgradation of more than 700 schools were carried out according to the special instructions of Provincial Education Minister Shahram Tarakai and Managing Director Private Schools.

The five-day campaign was organised in Swat, Malakand, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Buner, Shangla and Bajaur for the registration, upgrading and renewal of schools under the supervision of Schools Regulatory Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to the media, Kabir Afridi disclosed that 443 schools were renewed in the campaign. Up-gradation of 98 was completed while the registration work of more than 100 schools was completed during the campaign.

He said 246 schools were renewed in Swat district, 50 upgradation and registration of 43 schools were implemented, and similarly, 70 schools were renewed in Malakand besides upgradation of 13 schools. The registration of 10 schools has been completed and renewal of 73 schools in district Lower Dir completed.

Kabir Afridi said that they conducted upgradation of 10 schools and registration of six new schools have been completed.