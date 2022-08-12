Court directs DIG to submit comments in lawyer arrest case

MANSEHRA: The court of additional and session judge on Thursday asked the deputy inspector general of police, Hazara range, to submit his comments regarding the arrest of senior lawyer Munir Hussain Lughmani in the Dua Zehra marriage case.

Additional and Sessions Judge Ajmal Tahir after hearing counsels for the plaintiff, Munir Hussain Lughmani, and the police department issued notice to the DIG Hazara to submit his comments before or on August 29.

Mansehra police had arrested Lughmani on June 2 this year allegedly under charges of sheltering Dua Zehra and her husband Zaheer, who had married off of their own free will.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Hafiz Janis Khan and Superintendent of Police (Operation) Mohammad Jamil appeared before the court.

Lughmani moved the subordinate judiciary seeking the registration of a first information report under section 22-A of Crpc against the police officers involved in his arrest under what he alleged trumped-up charges.

Meanwhile, Lughmani, Shahid Raza Barki, a member of the judicial commission of Pakistan, and other senior lawyers reiterated their earlier demand of legal action against the police officer involved in the former’s arrest.

“Inspector general of police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had not taken action against the officers who arrested Lughmani under fabricated charges, which compelled us to move court to seek justice,” Barki said.