Promising signs

The federal and provincial governments made excellent arrangements during the Muharram proceedings, no untoward incident was reported anywhere in Gilgit-Blatistan. The police, Rangers and army were well coordinated throughout and ensured that all areas of risk were covered.
This showing inspired a lot of confidence in the federal and local authorities and one can only hope that they continue to build on their performance with respect to the law and order situation in general.
Shakir H Shamim
Skardu
