RWMC finalises cleanliness arrangements

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) has completed all the arrangements under a particular cleanliness programme prepared for Ashura processions, while the holidays of all the staff of RWMC had been cancelled.
According to RWMC spokesman, under the special cleanliness programme, all imambargahas, procession routes, and their vicinity were being cleaned besides the waste containers were also emptied.
The construction material or debris was also being removed from the routes of the procession and its adjacent areas. He said relief camps had been set up at Fawara and Committee chowks, where sanitary staff would remain present until the conclusion of the Youm-e-Ashur processions. He said two control rooms had also been set up at Municipal Corporation and Deputy Commissioner offices that would look after the entire operation.
RWMC had deputed additional sanitary workers to maintain cleanliness while all areas would be cleared after the culmination of processions. The spokesman urged the residents to cooperate with the RWMC staff and not throw waste and other materials in drains and the open.
