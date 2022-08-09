‘Aman Caravan’ visits Majalis, processions

LAHORE: Police in collaboration with district administration and members of Central Executive Peace Committee kicked off “Aman Caravan” on Monday (9th Muharram) from Town Hall to promote interfaith harmony, peace and tolerance among different schools of thought as well as to ensure peaceful Muharram.

People from different schools of thought and members of Central Executive Peace Committee moved in the City to promote non-violence, religious tolerance and communal harmony. The caravan left from the Town Hall and covered several areas of the City, including Mall Road, Civil Secretariat, Old Anarkali, Block Sayyedan, Islampura, Cantt, Shadman, Wahdat Road, and other places.

The participants of the Caravan reached different majalis and mourning processions and met with the religious leaders, licence holders and organisers of the processions and majalis. At the launch of Aman Caravan, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said, “We want to give a message to anti-peace elements that for peace and integrity we are united without any discrimination of sect, caste and creed.

