Tuesday August 09, 2022
Sharjeel greets Arshad

By Our Correspondent
August 09, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has congratulated star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem on winning the gold medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022.He said Nadeem won the honour for the country and people like him were the real heroes of the nation.The minister said Nadeem accomplished this feat despite his injury, and the nation saluted him for his courage and passion.

