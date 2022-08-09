Tough contest expected between PMLN and PTI in Balakot tehsil elections

MANSEHRA: A tough competition is expected between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the deputy tehsil chairman slot of Balakot tehsil.

The PML-N has named Liaqat Khassana, a former tehsil deputy nazim as its aspirant for the seat.The PTI named Sajid Khan, a former tehsil municipal officer, as a candidate for the office.

The PMLN leader and former federal minister, Sardar Mohammad Yusuf made the announcement of his party’s aspirant in a meeting attended, among others, by the village and neighbourhood councils chairmen and tehsil councillors elected on the seats reserved for women, youths, religious minorities and peasants in the 70 members strong council.

“The people had voted for the PML-N aspirant Ibrahim Shah for the office of tehsil chairman in the second phase of the local governments’ elections and now village and neighbourhood councils’ chairmen and councillors elected on reserved seats would vote our party’s aspirant to the office of deputy chairman,”, Sardar Mohammad Yusuf said.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Population Welfare and MPA from Balakot, Ahmad Hussain Shah, named Sajid Khan at a gathering attended, among others, by the village and neighbourhood councils’ chairmen and tehsil councillors elected on the reserved seats.

“The PTI aspirant is in a position to bag the office of deputy chairman,” claimed Ahmad Hussain Shah said.The aspirants and office bearers from both PML-N and PTI are canvassing door-to-door to seek the support of the village and neighbourhood councils’ chairmen and tehsil councillors elected on reserved seats in the deputy chairman elections.