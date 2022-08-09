Leader wants KP governorship for PPP

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party leader Zulfiqar Afghani on Monday asked party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to appoint the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor from PPP.

Talking to The News, he said the PPP played a crucial role in dislodging Imran Khan’s ‘selected’ government through the vote of no-confidence. He believed the vote of no-confidence succeeded due to the efforts of the PPP, which enabled Shehbaz Sharif to become the prime minister.

Zulfiqar Afghani said PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari should have been elected as President of Pakistan after the success of the vote of a no-confidence motion. He believed the PPP was being ignored.

Expressing apprehensions about the attitude of the coalition partners, Zulfiqar Afghani said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor should be appointed with the consultation of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He said the ongoing attitude towards the PPP had created disappointment among the workers. “It is the right of PPP to get its governor appointed in KP,” he said. The PPP workers, Zulfiqar Afghani said, had expressed reservations over the recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the flood-hit areas in Dera Ismail Khan, as they believed the PPP leaders were ignored.

“The PPP is also a stakeholder but the prime minister ignored its members during his visit to Mansehra,” he said, adding former PPP minister and provincial general secretary Shuja Khan was not invited to the function.