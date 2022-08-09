Biden joins governor to survey flood damage in Kentucky

CHAVIES, Kentucky: President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived in Kentucky on Monday to meet with families and view damage from storms that have resulted in the worst flooding in Kentucky’s history.At least 37 people have died since last month’s deluge, which dropped 8 to 10 1/2 inches of rain in only 48 hours. The National Weather Service said Sunday that flooding remains a threat, warning of more thunderstorms through Thursday.

The Bidens were greeted warmly by Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy, when they arrived in eastern Kentucky. They immediately drove to see devastation from the storms in Breathitt County, stopping at the site of where a school bus, carried by floodwaters, was crashed into partially-collapsed building.

Later they were set to attend a briefing on the flooding’s impact with first responders and recovery specialists at Marie Roberts Elementary School in Lost Creek and to tour another hard-hit community in the state and meet directly with those affected. “They will receive an update on the disaster response, thank those on the front lines and share in the community’s grief,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.