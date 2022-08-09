Creative solutions

One has no reason to criticize Imran Khan for contesting nine different constituencies as this is not the first time that someone has chosen to stand from multiple constituencies. However, an interesting situation would arise if he won on all the nine seats, resulting in re-elections in eight of them as they would eventually fall vacant.
Perhaps it would be prudent for the ECP to amend their rules such that a contestant who has won multiple seats is allowed to retain those seats and cast a corresponding number of votes in parliament. This would do away with the need for costly re-elections. Outlawing running from multiple seats altogether would be seen as an anti-PTI conspiracy and only encourage more destabilizing street protests.
Malik ul Quddoos
Karachi
