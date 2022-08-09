Out with the old

The relevant authorities should implement a fixed retirement age for PM, CM, federal and provincial ministers, similar to how the employees of SOEs are required to retire at a certain age.

This will help ensure a young and energetic leadership, up to date with the latest developments, norms and technologies. Given the abject performance of our government over the past few decades, Pakistan is in need of a revitalized leadership.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad