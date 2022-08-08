All major rivers except Indus return to normal: FFC

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Flood Commission informed that the situation returned to normal to all main rivers, including Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej and Kabul, except for River Indus, which is flowing in medium flood in Guddu-Sukkur reach.

According to daily FFC report on Sunday, the combined live storage of the Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma is 7.837 MAF. According to the flood forecasting division, Lahore, yesterday’s monsoon, low over Northwestern Bay of Bengal in India, remained stationary, however it has become well marked and is likely to become more marked. Trough of westerly wave, it continues to prevail over Northeastern Afghanistan and adjoining areas with seasonal low-lying over Northwestern Balochistan.

The mild-moist currents both from Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal continue to penetrate into upper parts of the country up to 4,000 feet, while the scattered thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity is expected over the upper catchment areas of the River Indus during next 24 hours. The isolated to scattered thunderstorm/rain may also occur almost all over the country, including parts of Punjab, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, D.G. Khan and Bahawalpur divisions, while Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan and over the upper catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej during the same period.

Monsoon activity is likely to become vigorous during August 10-14 over Sindh, and Balochistan, it will also affect the upper half of the country and rest of the Southern Punjab but with relatively less intensity from August 10 to 13. The heavy rains may source urban flooding in Sindh, including Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas from August 11-14, while in Balochistan, including Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Mosa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Turbat, Panjgur, Pasni, Jiwani, Ormara, and Gwadar.

All concerned organisations, include PDMAs, DDMAs, SDMA, AJ&K, and district administrations are strictly advised to remain fully alert, and asked to take timely actions on warnings issued by the authorities.