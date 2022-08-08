Pakistan sees consistent drop in corona cases

KARACHI: Pakistan’s coronavirus cases have consistently registered a downward trend over the last five days, data from the National Institute of Health (NIH) showed Sunday morning, reported Geo News.
The country has posted zero Covid-19 deaths for the last two days. The last coronavirus-related deaths were reported on August 5 when two patients succumbed to the disease. The total Covid-19 deaths stand at 30,505. The country reported 644 infections out of a total 22,126 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, according to the NIH data. The country’s positivity rate has come down to 2.81%.
