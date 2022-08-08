Power outages disturb routine life in Pindi

Rawalpindi : The residents of the city are not only facing power outages but also suffering from low voltage, tripping, outdated transformers, dangling wires, poorly conditioned poles, and single-phase supply in several areas. The duration of loadshedding has exceeded 10 to 12 hours in several areas of Rawalpindi but Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) as per routine seems to be in a deep slumber.

Loadshedding after every hour has disrupted routine life and businesses.

The incessant power cuts have also badly affected the water supply in the city. Residents of densely populated areas have been facing water shortages as supply from tube wells had been affected.

The consumers of several areas of Adiala Road, Morgah, Gulistan Colony, Committee Chowk, Lal Kurti, Tulsa Road, Dhamyal, Bakramadni, New Lalazar, Asghar Mall, Mareer Hasan, Chah Sultan, Madina Town, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Kurri Road, Shakriyal Town are facing power cuts. The consumers were protesting in front of IESCO offices in affected localities regularly but in vain.

It is worth mentioning here that Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) is flexing muscles to start load management to start ‘maintenance work’. The maintenance work was totally fruitless for public because consumers of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have been facing difficulties for over five months.

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) officials have claimed that they were trying to provide full voltage to all areas. The officials of Iesco are giving policy statements as per routine to save their skin.

The business community said that the work of businessmen had badly been affected by power cuts.

They went on to say that earlier there were power outages during the daytime and the power supply at night was fine. “Most businessmen worked at night to finish as much work as possible due to the uninterrupted power supply. But now there is no difference between day and night.”

They further said that sleep deprivation has also become a problem due to loadshedding at night.