Yasmin reviews progress on Mother & Child Block

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Sunday paid a surprise visit to the Mother and Child Block under-construction at Ganga Ram Hospital.

Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan, Fatima Jinnah Medical University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Special Secretary Muhammad Usman, MS Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Athar, officers of relevant departments, including C&W were present on the occasion.

Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed the ongoing progress on the under-construction Mother and Child Block. She directed all the officers concerned to complete the under-construction block on time.

The minister said that the under-construction block would be completed on the scheduled time and added no delay would be tolerated. 373 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab: Around 373 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 516,040 and death toll 13,590 and recoveries 498,546.

The P&SHD confirmed that 254 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 16 in Rawalpindi, 16 in Faisalabad, 23 in Multan, one in Kasur, nine in Bahawalpur, two in Gujranwala, eight in Hafizabad, one in Bhakkar, three in Bahawalnagar, one in Sheikhupura, five in Sialkot, five in Toba Tek Singh, one in Sahiwal, five in Jhang, two in Mianwali, two in Dera Ghazi Khan, one in Jhelum, 11 in Sargodha, 01 in Okara and 1 case was reported in Rahimyar Khan district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department so far conducted 11,708,760 tests for COVID-19. The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19. The citizens above the age of 12 years must ensure vaccination against the coronavirus.

The healthcare department advised people to contact at 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus.It is pertinent to mention that the 4th phase of Reach Every Door Vaccination campaign has been launched.