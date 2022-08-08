Scourge of Kashmir

It has been three years since the Narendra Modi-led BJP regime revoked Article 370 and Article 35A of the Indian constitution on August 05, 2019 in violation of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Kashmir. Since then, the world has turned a blind eye to the heartrending plight of the Kashmiris at the hands of the Indian forces. Modi, inspired by the Hindutva ideology of the RSS, has not stopped at stripping the Kashmiris of their autonomy and is aiming to change the demographics of Kashmir. Furthermore, since 2019, New Delhi has exponentially increased the size of its military on the orders of Modi's attack-dog Ajit Doval. These manoeuvres are a blatant violation of established bilateral treaties. The international community must put an end to Modi’s illegal initiatives.

Muhammad Aftab Ahmad

Faisalabad