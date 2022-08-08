Selfless sacrifice

The Pakistan Army is always ready to help the people of Pakistan, whenever needed. Apart from protecting our borders, our troops also help the affected whenever disasters like floods hit our country. Last Monday (Aug 1), six army officers embraced martyrdom in the unfortunate helicopter crash. The officers were supervising relief operations in different parts of Balochistan which were affected by the recent floods.
These officers will remain in our hearts forever and will always be remembered for their services.
Muhammad Soomro
Kandhkot
It has been three years since the Narendra Modi-led BJP regime revoked Article 370 and Article 35A of the Indian...
As social media is a great part of our lives, it is our responsibility to make it a safe place. The kind of content...
The issue of overpopulation has received enormous attention. However, the population itself is not the main problem....
Covid-19 has greatly impacted the people as they continue to suffer at the hands of this pandemic. Most still refuse...
The Met department has predicted another rain spell in different parts of Sindh. A couple of weeks ago, heavy rains in...
Along with landscapes, wildlife adds onto the beauty of our world. It is a shame that we have failed to protect this...
Comments