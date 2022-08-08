Selfless sacrifice

The Pakistan Army is always ready to help the people of Pakistan, whenever needed. Apart from protecting our borders, our troops also help the affected whenever disasters like floods hit our country. Last Monday (Aug 1), six army officers embraced martyrdom in the unfortunate helicopter crash. The officers were supervising relief operations in different parts of Balochistan which were affected by the recent floods.

These officers will remain in our hearts forever and will always be remembered for their services.

Muhammad Soomro

Kandhkot