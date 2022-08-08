Along with landscapes, wildlife adds onto the beauty of our world. It is a shame that we have failed to protect this indispensable part of our natural heritage. Many creatures have become endangered or, worse, extinct. According to the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, 4336 species are at the risk of extinction. The reasons behind this include climate change, human encroachment, use of dangerous pesticides, and threats from other species.
It is of great concern that so many species are on the brink of extinction. Authorities should work towards making their habitats stable so that they remain protected. If we fail to save them, our future generations will only get to see them on screens.
Imtiaz Javid
Awaran
