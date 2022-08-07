Punjab governor administers oath to 21 ministers

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman administered oath to 21 ministers, Saturday. The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Governor’s House.

Finance was given to Mohsin Leghari, home and prisons to Hashim Dogar, law and parliamentary affairs to Khurram Virk, health to Dr Yasmin Rashid, higher education and IT minister to Raja Yasir Humayun and schools to Murad Raas.

Former home and law minister Basharat Raja was assigned cooperatives and prosecution, Asif Nikai excise and taxation while Ali Sahi was given communication and works (C&W). Taimur Malik would lead sports and culture, Ansar Niazi (labour), Muneeb Cheema (transport), Shahabuddin Sehar (livestock), Nawabzada Mansur Khan (revenue), Jahanian Gardezi (agriculture), Ghazanfar Abbas Chheena (social welfare), Latif Nazar (mines and minerals), Hasnain Dareshak (energy and food), Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed (local government), Mian Aslam Iqbal (housing and industries) and Ali Abbas Shah (forest and wildlife).

Omar Sarfraz Cheema was made an adviser to chief minister on information.

Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and other dignitaries were also present.

Congratulating the newly-inducted ministers, the chief minister expressed the confidence they will perform their responsibilities efficiently.

“It is hoped that the provincial ministers will work day and night to serve the people and meet the expectations of the people of Punjab.”

He advised them to spare no effort in serving the masses as the focus of the government is on the welfare of poor people. We will take all possible measures to give relief to the common man, he said.