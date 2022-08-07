Countermeasures

The recent floods in Balochistan and elsewhere in Pakistan are a consequence of our governments neglecting to address climate change. Climate change is a gradual process whose impacts can only be observed over a years-long timeframe.

The only way to counter the climate problem is to promote afforestation, replace fossil fuels and other non-renewable energy sources with renewable resources and encourage people to save energy. This coordinated effort will halt the growing chaos of climate change.

Hasnain Altaf

Karachi