Countermeasures

The recent floods in Balochistan and elsewhere in Pakistan are a consequence of our governments neglecting to address climate change. Climate change is a gradual process whose impacts can only be observed over a years-long timeframe.
The only way to counter the climate problem is to promote afforestation, replace fossil fuels and other non-renewable energy sources with renewable resources and encourage people to save energy. This coordinated effort will halt the growing chaos of climate change.
Hasnain Altaf
Karachi
