Personally profiting

As tourism booms in GilgitBaltistan, each resident is set on turning their house into a guest house so that they can earn money from tourists. The district administration has failed to come up with SOPs for this setup. GB, being a sensitive border area, needs special security measures and a strict check on the visitors staying at the guest houses.

The excessive construction of guest houses in residential areas disturbs the locals and hinders their daily work routine. It would be best if the authorities dedicate specific areas away from residential areas for guest houses and require strict implementation of Covid-19 SOPs.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu