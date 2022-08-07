Personally profiting

As tourism booms in GilgitBaltistan, each resident is set on turning their house into a guest house so that they can earn money from tourists. The district administration has failed to come up with SOPs for this setup. GB, being a sensitive border area, needs special security measures and a strict check on the visitors staying at the guest houses.
The excessive construction of guest houses in residential areas disturbs the locals and hinders their daily work routine. It would be best if the authorities dedicate specific areas away from residential areas for guest houses and require strict implementation of Covid-19 SOPs.
Shakir H Shamim
Skardu
According to reports, the groundwater table in Islamabad is drying up at an alarming rate. This is a common theme...
The recent floods in Balochistan and elsewhere in Pakistan are a consequence of our governments neglecting to address...
According to some, the presidential form of government is suitable for Pakistan, even though it has been tried before...
The people have the right to ask that if the companies that are responsible for the distribution of electricity are...
The villages of Pakistan lack all kinds of facilities, especially sports grounds and other venues related to physical...
The education sector has become a commercialized business tool and desperate students are the customers. Some...
Comments