Muharram security reviewed

Rawalpindi : A meeting was held at Police Line headquarters to review security arrangements for Muharram on Saturday, informed police spokesman.

The meeting was attended by the organisers of ‘Majalis’ and processions.

Addressing on the occasion, City Police Officer CPO (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari said “Foolproof security arrangements is being ensured for Muharram processions.

Safety of life and property of citizens is the top priority for which all possible steps are being taken,” CPO added.