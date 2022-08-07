CDA restores two trails for hikers

Islamabad : The Environment Wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has restored ‘Trail-1’ and ‘Trail-2’ at Margalla Hills for hikers and visitors after carrying out necessary restoration work.
The Trail -1, with three kilometres distance, starts from Playland and ends at Daman-e-Koh view point, while Trail-2 from right side of Playland and second from parking area, both trails were closed for years due to wild growth and for want for maintenance work.
The environment wing has installed map, milestone and benches on route on ‘Trail-2’ while same facilities would also be provided at ‘Trail-1’.
