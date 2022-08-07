CM imposes pillion ban on Ashura

LAHORE : Punjab government has decided to impose a ban on pillion riding during Ashura while mobile phone service will also be closed down at sensitive localities.

This was decided in the first cabinet meeting of the new Punjab government headed by Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi held here on Saturday. The cabinet approved four agenda points during the meeting.

The Punjab Cabinet approved to chalk out a foolproof security plan during Muharram-ul-Haram especially on the eve of Youm-e-Ashur. It was decided during the Punjab cabinet meeting to impose ban on the pillion ride on the 9th and the 10th Muharram while mobile service will remain closed on the sensitive places as well as on the procession routes.

CM asserted that the Provincial Ministers, Advisers and Special Assistants will oversee security arrangements in their respective districts. Pervaiz Elahi directed the Provincial Ministers, Advisers and Special Assistants to visit their respective districts forthwith so as to monitor the steps being taken for the protection of the lives and properties of the masses.

CM directed to hold regular meetings at the district level to ensure peace and security on the Youm-e-Ashur and also directed to ensure CCTV coverage of all processions and Majalis. He ordered to ensure peaceful environment at any cost during Muharram-ul-Haram especially on the Youm-e-Ashur. He directed the members of district and divisional peace committees to play their proactive role in order to promote religious homogeneity.

CM asserted not to make any compromise on the publication and distribution of objectionable materials and indiscriminate action will be taken on its violation. He directed to ensure implementation on the prohibition of the code of conduct. He directed the law enforcement agencies to maintain a close liaison with one another and the security arrangements should also be regularly monitored.

CM directed prompt implementation on the special aid and relief package for the flood affected areas and expeditious redressal of damages should be done being caused to the fields and the properties.

The Punjab Cabinet assented to reconstitute the Cabinet Standing Committee for Finance and Development and the Provincial Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari will be the head of the committee.

The Punjab Cabinet also accorded approval to reconstitute the Cabinet Standing Committee for Legal Affairs and Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution and Cooperatives will be the head of the committee. The members in the cabinet meeting prayed for the elevation of the deeds of the martyrs in the helicopter accident of the Pakistan Army Aviation in Balochistan.

The Punjab Cabinet paid homage to the martyred Commander Southern Command Lt-Gen Sarfaraz Ali, DG Pakistan Coast Guards Maj-Gen Amjad Hanif, Brig M Khalid, Maj Saeed Ahmed, Maj Talha Manan and Nike Mudassar Fayyaz.

The members in the cabinet meeting expressed their heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the family members of the martyred. The Punjab Cabinet members expressed their deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to flood and rains. The Punjab Cabinet members expressed their heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the heirs of the deceased persons due to flood, rains and offered Fateha for them.

CM stated that every eye is in tears over the tragic helicopter accident and we salute the martyred army officers. CM lauded the martyred Lt-Gen Sarfaraz Ali and other army officers who sacrificed their lives during the performance of their duties.

CM while addressing the cabinet members vowed to only serve the masses of the province. “You are my team and we all have to provide relief to the people by uniting as a team”, he stated. He urged the cabinet members to work in such a manner for the public welfare which can significantly differentiate the performance of the incumbent government.

CM exhorted the cabinet members to deliver their responsibilities for the people of the province and your performance and work should speak for yourself. Provincial Ministers, Advisers, Special Assistants and concerned officials attended the meeting.