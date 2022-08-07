City receives moderate to heavy rain

LAHORE : Moderate to heavy rain hit the provincial capital here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The rain started early Saturday and continued till evening in various spans. As per the data provided by Wasa, the highest rainfall was recorded at Johar Town where it was 86 mm.

The other city localities where rainfall was recorded included Airport (52 mm), Tajpura (36 mm), Gulshan Ravi (34 mm), Nishtar Town (33.8 mm), Jail Road (24 mm), Upper Mall and Mughalpura (17 mm each), Lakshami Chowk (13 mm), Gulberg, Pani Wala Talab and Chowk Nakhuda (12 mm each), Iqbal town (11 mm), Farkhabad (10 mm) and Samanabad (07 mm).

Following the rain, field staff of Wasa became active and started drainage of rainwater from the city roads. Managing Director Wasa Ghafran Ahmed also started visiting city areas to monitor the post rain drainage operation. He said all Wasa staff was active in the field and most of the city areas were cleared during the rain.

Meanwhile, Met office said that monsoon currents were penetrating in upper parts of the country while a westerly wave was also affecting western and upper parts of the country.

They predicted that hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower was expected in Kashmir, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan while rain-wind/thundershower was expected at few places in lower Sindh and north Balochistan and isolated heavy falls were also expected in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir during the period.

Rainfall was also recorded at several other cities including Kasur, Sialkot, Attock, Hafizabad, Gujrat, Narowal, Islamabad, Jhelum, Faisalabad, Bahawalnagar, Chachro, Nagarparkar, Diplo, Mithi, Dahli, Chhor, Badin, Hyderabad, Mohenjodaro, Larkana, Mirpur Khas, Islamkot, Tando Jam, Kaloi, Jacobabad, Thatta, Lasbella, Zhob, Kohlu, Barkhan, Ziarat, Cherat and Skardu.

Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Dalbandin where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore it was 30.8°C and minimum was 23.9°C.