City Pulse: Betaali Prem Katha

The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting a play inspired by a tale from the ancient Sanskrit epic ‘Kathasaritsagara’, and follows the story of a boy who meets a creature with magical powers and a knack for telling stories. Titled ‘Betaali Prem Katha’, the play will run at 8pm from August 12 to August 21 at the Zia Mohyeddin Theatre. Call 0300-0899906 for more information.

Emblems of Here, Then and Now

The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Haniya Ali Athar and Amna Suheyl. Titled ‘Emblems of Here, Then and Now’, the show will run at the gallery until August 20. Call 0345-7787663 for more information.

Welcome to the Here-after

The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Abdul Rehman, Quratulain Dar, Shanzey Mir and Sehrish Willayat. Titled ‘Welcome to the Here-after’, the show will run at the gallery until August 20. Call 0345-7787663 for more information.

Fixed Price

The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Adeel uz Zafar, Meher Afroz, Muhammad Zeeshan, RM Naeem and Scheherezade Junejo. Titled ‘Fixed Price’, the show will run at the gallery until August 11. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

Behind the Scenes

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ayesha Waseem, Kashaf Rathore, Muhammad Khubaib, Marium Mansoor, Ahsan Ahmed, Yusra Taqi, SM Raza, Nayab Noor, Umaimah Khan, Halah Khan, Ali Saad, Buland Iqbal and Shazma Arshad. Titled ‘Behind the Scenes’, the show will run at the gallery until August 18. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Home Ground

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Chudamani Clowes, Divya Sharma, Marium M Habib and Maryam H Hasnain. Titled ‘Home Ground’, the show will run at the gallery from August 11 to August 30. Call 021-35856030 for more information.

Arz-e-Pak

The Sindh Culture Department is holding ‘Arz-e-Pak: Grand Diamond Jubilee Celebration’ from August 11 to August 14 (11am to 8pm) at the Sambara Art Gallery (Liaquat Memorial Library). The programme includes photography, videography and crafts exhibitions, book fair, musical performances and tableau. Call 021-99230963 for more information.

Saahil Ki Kahaaniyan

The Koel Gallery, in collaboration with the British Council, is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Mahera Omar, Marvi Mazhar, Abuzar Madhu & Swalay Muhammad, Taqi Shaheen & Sara Khan Pathan and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto & Janan Sindhu. Titled ‘Saahil Ki Kahaaniyan: Stories from the Coast’, the show will run at the gallery from August 12 to August 19. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Hamari Pehchan-2

The Studio Seven Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Asiya Ali, Ayesha Khan, Faiza Taufique, Khushbakht Islam, Mala Waseem, Nayma Yasir, Naiza Akram and Yaruk Mehmood. Titled ‘Hamari Pehchan-2’, the show will run at the gallery from 4pm to 7pm on August 16. Call 0345-8287226 for more information.

Independence Day Carnival

The Pakistan American Cultural Center is holding ‘Independence Day Carnival’ for families from 3pm to 8pm on August 14 at its Fatima Jinnah Road campus. The programme includes fun and exciting games, a variety of delicious food, face painting, mehndi and handmade items. Call 021-35210087 for more information.