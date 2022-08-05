Portfolios of 22-member Punjab cabinet decided

LAHORE: A 22-member Punjab cabinet is likely to take oath this week. Portfolios of ministers have been decided, according to which Mohsin Leghari will hold Finance Ministry, Taimur Malik will be the Sports and Culture Minister, Raja Basharat will head Cooperative and Prosecution Ministries, Raja Yasir Higher, Education and IT, Ansar Niazi Labour, Muneeb Cheema Transport, Shahabuddin Sehar Livestock, Muraad Raas School Education, Dr Yasmeen Rashid Health, Khurram Virk Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Col Hashim Dogar Home and Prisons, Asif Nakai Excise and Taxation, Ali Sahi C&W, Nawabzada Mansur Khan Revenue, Jahanian Gardezi Agriculture, Ghazananfar Abbas Cheena Social Welfare, Latif Nazar Mines and Minerals, Hasnanim Dareshak Energy & Food, Mian Mahmoud Rasheed Local Government, Mian Aslam Iqbal Housing and Industries, Ali Abbas Shah Forest and Wildlife and Umar Cheema adviser to CM on information.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PMLQ) leader Moonis Elahi has said they do not need any ministry after getting the Punjab CM slot. Moonis met Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in Islamabad on Thursday and assured him that their party did not have more demands. Both leaders discussed matters pertaining to the formation of the Punjab cabinet. Talking to the media after the meeting, Moonis said the PTI had given approval to the second phase of cabinet formation in Punjab.